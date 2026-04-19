China's first home-grown cruise ship Adora magic city celebrates 100th voyage

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The Adora magic city, China’s inaugural domestically built large cruise ship, reached a significant milestone on April 19, 2026, as it docked at the Shanghai waigaoqiao cruise terminal, completing its 100th commercial voyage.

Since its maiden journey on January 1, 2024, the vessel has become a symbol of China's growing prowess in the high-end shipbuilding industry and its burgeoning cruise economy, News.Az reports, citing Global Times.

Over the course of its first 100 trips, the ship has carried more than 400,000 passengers, maintaining an average occupancy rate of over 90 percent. Operated by Adora cruises, the "mobile city on the sea" has primarily served routes connecting Shanghai to popular destinations in Japan and South korea.

Its success has not only validated the technical reliability of Chinese cruise construction but has also demonstrated the strong demand for localized, high-quality maritime tourism among domestic and international travelers.

The vessel's design integrates traditional Chinese cultural elements with modern luxury, offering a unique "east meets west" experience. This includes themed culinary offerings, traditional art performances, and a range of entertainment facilities tailored to the preferences of the local market. This cultural branding has been a key factor in its consistent popularity and high customer satisfaction ratings over the past two years.

The completion of the 100th voyage coincides with the accelerated construction of China's second domestically built large cruise ship, which is currently being assembled at the same shipyard. Industry experts suggest that the operational data gathered from the Adora magic city is providing invaluable insights for the optimization of future vessels, ensuring that China remains a competitive player in the global cruise market.

As the cruise industry continues to recover and expand, the Adora magic city stands as a testament to the country's strategic focus on the "blue economy." With its 100th voyage now in the books, the ship is set to continue its regular service, further solidifying Shanghai's position as a leading international cruise hub in Asia.

News.Az