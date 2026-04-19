PM orders urgent government aid after fire guts hundreds of homes in Sandakan - VIDEO

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The Malaysian federal government and the Sabah state government are moving quickly to coordinate emergency assistance and temporary housing for thousands of residents displaced by a catastrophic fire in Kampung Bahagia, Sandakan.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed his shock upon receiving reports of the blaze, which broke out in the early hours of Sunday, April 19, 2026, News.Az reports, citing Malay Mail. Emphasizing that the current priority is the safety of victims and immediate on-the-ground support, the Prime Minister confirmed that authorities are working to provide basic necessities as fast as possible.

The fire, which reportedly started around 1:32 AM, spread rapidly through the densely packed wooden stilt houses of the floating village. Initial estimates placed the damage at 200 homes, but updated assessments suggest the scale of destruction is significantly larger, with up to 1,000 structures affected and approximately 8,000 to 9,000 residents displaced. Firefighters from the Sandakan and Kinabatangan stations faced extreme difficulties due to narrow access routes and low tide, which hindered their ability to draw water for the operation.

To accommodate the victims, a temporary relief center (PPS) at the PPR Batu Sapi hall was activated at 7:00 AM, with additional centers being identified to manage the influx of families who have lost everything. While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, some local reports have pointed toward a possible cooking mishap in one of the homes. Despite the widespread property damage, no fatalities have been confirmed, and officials remain focused on the massive registration and relief efforts required for the affected community.

News.Az