World's first 2,000-volt PV certification base inaugurated in China's Hainan

The world's first 2,000-volt photovoltaic (PV) empirical certification base was inaugurated in the city of Wenchang in south China's island province of Hainan, marking a significant breakthrough in high-voltage PV technology validation, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The base, which was constructed and is being operated by Datang Hainan Energy Development Co., Ltd., was unveiled during a related seminar co-hosted by the China Quality Certification Center in the provincial capital of Haikou on Tuesday.

Equipped with full-cycle data collection and systematic performance-evaluation capabilities, the facility aims to address the lack of unified standards for the promotion of high-voltage technologies like 2,000-volt systems in the PV industry.

As a future direction for large-scale ground power stations, 2,000-volt PV technology reduces cable usage and lowers electricity costs compared to traditional 1,500-volt systems. However, its long-term operational stability, device compatibility and adaptability to extreme environments require authoritative empirical support.

Zhang Junbao, general manager of Datang Hainan Energy Development, emphasized that empirical PV research bridges the gap between laboratory theory and practical power-station value. The company will leverage its clean energy advantages in Hainan to promote the safe, reliable application of 2,000-volt systems in high-temperature, high-humidity and high-salt-spray environments.

