World’s biggest Legoland to feature replica of iconic skyline at grand opening

Legoland Shanghai, set to be the largest Legoland theme park in the world, is scheduled to open on July 5, marking a major step in expanding the brand's presence in the Chinese market.

Among its star attractions is expected to be a meticulously crafted mini replica of the Shanghai waterfront and the towering skyscrapers of the Lujiazui financial district, all constructed from the iconic colourful plastic bricks, News.Az reports citing The Independent.

The sprawling resort, the first of its kind in China, boasts eight distinct themed sections familiar to Lego enthusiasts, including Ninjago, Lego Friends, and Monkie Kid lands. These areas bring classic Lego pieces to life, featuring supersized constructions designed to immerse visitors in the vibrant world of Lego.

While the scale of some attractions may not meet every visitor's initial grand expectations, the overall experience appears to resonate. Lyu Xiaole, a seven-year-old who secured a coveted pre-opening ticket, remarked: "I thought it would be huge, but it turned out to be half of the scale I dreamed ... But the attractions are beyond my expectation."

The park's launch comes at a time when China's economy has faced headwinds, including weak consumer spending, a prolonged property slump, and high youth unemployment.

However, Legoland Shanghai is banking on the resilience of domestic travel and the robust "experience" economy, sectors that have demonstrated continued strength despite broader economic challenges.

Legoland Shanghai is operated by a joint venture between Merlin Entertainments, which runs Legoland parks around the world, and the Shanghai Jinshan District local government.

The replica of downtown Shanghai and the city's waterfront is housed in the "Miniland" building at the site, where skyscrapers face the colonial era splendour of buildings along Shanghai's famed Bund promenade.

The Miniland creations took 168,000 hours to complete, using more than 20 million bricks. "I think it’s best to play Lego in Legoland because I have much less Lego at my place," said seven-year-old Shen Jieqi.

Lego, the Danish family-owned toymaker that produces the bricks, is a familiar name in China where it has more than 400 stores.

