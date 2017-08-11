World's oldest man and Holocaust survivor dies in Israel aged 114

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yisrael Kristal, an Israeli-Polish holocaust survivor holding the record of oldest living man died Friday, according to Israeli media reports.

Kristal, a resident of the coastal city of Haifa, was given a certificate by Guinness World Records last year, acknowledging his status as the oldest known man living. The Guinness Book of Records rules states that a person's age must be proved by an official document issued during the first 20 years of their life. Kristal had a marriage license issued in Poland 87 years ago when he was 25 years old.

And now he has a document registering him as a resident of Lodz that was issued in 1918, when he was 15 years old.He was born September 15, 1903 in Poland.After Germany invaded Poland in World War II, Kristal, his wife and their two children were sent to the Lodz ghetto where both children perished.

He and his wife were then sent to Auschwitz where she was murdered.Kristal remarried in 1947 and emigrated to Israel in 1950.

For his 113th birthday last year, Kristal celebrated with an official bar mitzvah ceremony, which he had never received at the traditional age of thirteen. Kristal was unable to celebrate his Bar Mitzvah in 1916 because his mother had died three months earlier and his father was a soldier in the Russian army at the time of World War I.

"My father is religious and has prayed every morning for 100 years, but he has never had his Bar Mitzvah," his daughter Shula Koperstoch told AFP last year. He is survived by a son, daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Since he was an observant Jew, his family could not be reached on Friday evening, the onset of the Jewish sabbath.

