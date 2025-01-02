World’s oldest Olympic champion Agnes Keleti dies at 103
- 02 Jan 2025 15:34
- 07 Jan 2025 22:42
- 1015022
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/worlds-oldest-olympic-champion-agnes-keleti-dies-at-103 Copied
Photo: RTE
Hungarian artistic gymnast Agnes Keleti, the world's oldest Olympic champion, has died at the age of 103, News.az reports citing TASS.Keleti won her first Olympic gold in 1952. The athlete took four golds at the Melbourne Olympics in 1956. Sh also claimed three Olympic silvers and two bronzes.