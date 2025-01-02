Yandex metrika counter

World’s oldest Olympic champion Agnes Keleti dies at 103

  • Sports
  • Share
World’s oldest Olympic champion Agnes Keleti dies at 103
Photo: RTE

Hungarian artistic gymnast Agnes Keleti, the world's oldest Olympic champion, has died at the age of 103, News.az reports citing TASS.

Keleti won her first Olympic gold in 1952. The athlete took four golds at the Melbourne Olympics in 1956. Sh also claimed three Olympic silvers and two bronzes.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      