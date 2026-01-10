WSJ: US officials held preliminary discussions on possible strike on Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Officials in the Trump administration held preliminary discussions on the possibility of striking Iran "if necessary", News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to their information, the negotiations are in their early stages and are a standard part of any planning process. The publication's sources noted that Iran is not facing an imminent attack, the US course of action against the Islamic Republic has not yet been agreed upon, and military equipment and troops have not been deployed in preparation for a strike.

