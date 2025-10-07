WTO upgrades 2025 global trade growth

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Tuesday updated its global merchandise trade outlook, raising the projected growth for 2025 to 2.4 percent, up from the 0.9 percent forecast in August.

Meanwhile, the forecast for 2026 was revised downward to 0.5 percent from 1.8 percent, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the WTO's latest Global Trade Outlook and Statistics report, global GDP is projected to grow by 2.7 percent in 2025 and 2.6 percent in 2026.

News.Az