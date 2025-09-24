Uzbekistan set to join WTO by 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbekistan is evidently on a fast track to gain membership in the World Trade Organization, with Tashkent's application potentially being accepted by the spring of 2026, according to WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in an interview with Uzbek television.

Gaining membership in the WTO involves what can be a lengthy process of negotiations. It took China, for example, 15 years for its application to be approved. Technically, Uzbekistan’s accession process dates back to 1994, but Tashkent only demonstrated a serious intent to meet WTO requirements last year, News.Az reports citing Eurasianet.

Okonjo-Iveala indicated during the television interview that a WTO-Uzbek working group meeting would take place in November, and the accession process could be concluded as soon as next March.

The WTO director-general heaped praise on Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev following a bilateral meeting September 22 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Uzbek efforts to qualify for WTO membership are “driven by the President’s strong political commitment to market-oriented reforms. Thank you, Mr. President. We are making great progress, let’s keep working hard together so we can deliver for Uzbekistan!” Okonjo-Iveala tweeted.

In New York, Mirziyoyev also had a brief meeting September 23 with another big fan, US President Donald Trump, who called the Uzbek president a “really great leader” who is “very smart and very competent.”

During the meeting, Mirziyoyev showed Trump a brochure outlining Uzbek plans to purchase $105 billion in US goods to help fuel Uzbekistan’s economic transformation. Trump oohed and ahhed over the brochure, quipping to assembled journalists; “One hundred and five billion; that’s not bad. That’s worth a five-minute meeting, right?”

The two states have already announced several substantial deals, including an Uzbek purchase of $8 billion worth of Boeing-manufactured long-haul jets. Trump indicated more deals are to come. “Very big ones,” he added.

As the meeting wrapped up, Mirziyoyev made another pitch for Trump to visit Central Asia, mentioning Samarkand. Trump responded; “Well, I’m going to think about doing that.”

News.Az