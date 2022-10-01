News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
World Urban Forum
Tag:
World Urban Forum
Azerbaijan holds briefing for diplomats ahead of UN World Urban Forum 2026
17 Nov 2025-16:47
Kenyan media highlights significance of Washington Declaration
15 Aug 2025-19:22
GCC Secretary General invited to attend World Urban Forum 2026 in Baku
06 Aug 2025-14:55
Organizing Committee for upcoming UN World Urban Forum in Baku holds first meeting
18 Jun 2025-15:59
Azerbaijan commences preparations for World Urban Forum
12 Dec 2024-16:50
Azerbaijan's Baku to host World Urban Forum in 2026
05 Mar 2024-10:47
Baku to host 13th session of World Urban Forum
22 Dec 2023-13:39
Baku prepares to welcome World Urban Forum - Azerbaijan emerges as global hub for high-profile events
01 Dec 2023-20:07
Baku to host World Urban Forum in 2026
01 Dec 2023-00:55
Armenia planted more than one million landmines during the times of occupation: President Ilham Aliyev
27 Jun 2022-10:23
Latest News
US and Denmark to discuss Greenland next week, says Rubio
Ferrari once owned by Trump to auction for $1 million
Moscow demands US protect Russian crew on seized tanker
Zelensky says he lacks clear security pledge from allies
Azerbaijan, South Korea discuss youth and sports cooperation
Turkish President meets Malaysian PM Anwar in Ankara
China probes Japan over dumping semiconductor material
Azerbaijan to supply oil to Armenia on January 8
Chechnya's Kadyrov names his 20-year-old son as Acting Deputy PM
Azerbaijan and Syria to establish Business Council
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31