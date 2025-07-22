X condemns ‘politically-driven’ attacks as France probes platform

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk's X has condemned a French criminal investigation into its algorithm and data practices, calling it "politically motivated."

The US billionaire’s company accused the French authorities of allegedly engaging in biased and ideological interference, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The probe announced on July 11, alleged that X manipulated its algorithm to promote so-called “hateful content” supposedly aimed at “skewing democratic debate” in France.

The platform was accused of alleged “foreign interference”.

Authorities sa#id this amounted to alleged “abuse of algorithmic power and fraudulent data extraction”, serious charges under French law, carrying up to 10 years in prison and €300,000 in fines.

But X disagreed. In a statement shared on July 21, X management rejected the legitimacy of the investigation, refusing to co-operate with what it branded a campaign against the platform’s freedom of expression.

