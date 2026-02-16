X down: Major outage reported

+ ↺ − 16 px

Social media platform X has experienced a service outage, coming amid a broader wave of reported technical problems affecting several major online platforms.

Recent monitoring posts show users reporting service issues across multiple popular apps within hours of each other. Reports indicated problems with Discord beginning around 1:20 AM EST, followed by issues affecting Brawl Stars around 3:25 AM EST, and Overwatch 2 around 4:31 AM EST, News.Az reports, citing Downdetector.

Users reported difficulties accessing services, sending messages, and maintaining stable connections during the disruptions.

News.Az