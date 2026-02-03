ChatGPT down: Major outage reported
ChatGPT is currently experiencing a significant disruption, leaving thousands of users unable to access the AI across all platforms.
According to tracking data from Down Detector, the issues began surfacing around 3:00 p.m. ET, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The scale of the problem escalated rapidly, with reported incidents surging to over 10,000 cases within just fifteen minutes.
Key details:
Status: Ongoing outage affecting web and mobile platforms.
Scale: Over 10,000 user reports as of 3:15 p.m. ET.
Official Response: OpenAI has not yet released a statement or confirmed the root cause of the downtime.
Users attempting to use the service are currently facing connectivity issues or failed prompts as the platform remains unstable.
By Nijat Babayev