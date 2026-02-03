ChatGPT down: Major outage reported

+ ↺ − 16 px

ChatGPT is currently experiencing a significant disruption, leaving thousands of users unable to access the AI across all platforms.

According to tracking data from Down Detector, the issues began surfacing around 3:00 p.m. ET, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The scale of the problem escalated rapidly, with reported incidents surging to over 10,000 cases within just fifteen minutes.

Key details:

Status: Ongoing outage affecting web and mobile platforms.

Scale: Over 10,000 user reports as of 3:15 p.m. ET.

Official Response: OpenAI has not yet released a statement or confirmed the root cause of the downtime.

Users attempting to use the service are currently facing connectivity issues or failed prompts as the platform remains unstable.

News.Az