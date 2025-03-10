Yandex metrika counter

X outage appears to ease: Downdetector
An outage on Elon Musk's social media platform X appeared to ease after thousands of users in the U.S. and the UK reported glitches on Monday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

The number of reports in the U.S. dropped to 403 as of 6:24 a.m. ET from more than 21,000 incidents earlier, user-submitted data on Downdetector showed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters
Reports in the UK dropped to around 200 from 10,800, the website informed.
X did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

