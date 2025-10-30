Xi calls for China-US cooperation for global and bilateral benefits

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that China and the United States should work together to achieve significant and tangible results for the benefit of both countries and the wider world.

He made the remarks during a meeting with his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, after landing in Busan for the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Gyeongju, and a state visit to South Korea, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Xi noted that President Trump is very enthusiastic about settling various regional hotspot issues and China has also been promoting peace talks to resolve various hotspot issues.

As the world today is confronted with many tough problems, China and the United States can jointly shoulder their responsibility as major countries, Xi said.

News.Az