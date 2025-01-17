Xi: China-U.S. trade ties are mutually beneficial

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese President Xi Jinping stated on Friday that the nature of China-U.S. economic and trade relations is mutually beneficial and win-win, emphasizing that confrontation and conflict should not be the choice for the two countries, News.az reports citing Xinhua .

He made the remarks when talking to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump over phone.He also called on both sides to step up cooperation and do more great, practical and good things that are conducive to two countries and the world at large based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, so as to keep the two giant ships of China and the United States moving forward on the course of stable, healthy and sustainable development.

