Xi Jinping to attend APEC meeting and visit South Korea

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Gyeongju, South Korea, and pay a state visit to the country from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced.

The visit, Xi’s first state visit to South Korea in 11 years, comes at the invitation of South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and marks the first meeting between the two leaders since Lee took office, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Xi will deliver key speeches and hold bilateral meetings with regional leaders. China emphasized its commitment to Asia-Pacific economic cooperation and building a shared regional future.

Regarding China-ROK relations, Guo highlighted the focus on good-neighborliness, friendship, mutual benefit, and win-win cooperation, aiming to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations.

