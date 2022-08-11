XII Int'l Grain Trading Conference to take place in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Grain Union will host the XII International Grain Trading Conference «Global Grain Outlook» in Baku from October 4 through 7, 2022, News.az reports via press service of the Russian Grain Union.

The Union chose Azerbaijan for venue for conference, because of its unique geographical location, which allows to consider it as a link between the grain markets of the Black Sea region, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the formation of a positive image of Azerbaijan and its positioning as a grain gateway between the Islamic world and the countries of the Black Sea region.

"Within the framework of the conference a broad discussion of medium and long-term tendencies in the development of grain production, ways to promote investments, including collective investments of by several interested countries in grain production and grain market infrastructure, and mechanisms for financing grain production and trade will take place," the union said.

