XRP could skyrocket to $99: Here’s why

In a bold prediction, analyst Javon Marks has suggested that XRP could experience a powerful price surge, potentially soaring 3,900% this cycle, News.Az reports citing The Cryptobasic.

Notably, the foundation of this bold XRP forecast is the asset’s historical performance. Specifically, he drew parallels between the current XRP price movements and its behavior during the 2017 rally.

Marks observed similar patterns and stressed that XRP is currently following a familiar trajectory. He pointed out that XRP recently encountered a resistance zone near its all-time high (ATH), noting a similar scenario that occurred in 2017 before it broke through and surged well beyond its previous peak.

XRP to See a 3,900% Surge

According to Marks, if history repeats, XRP could see a massive rally in the coming months, with a potential 40X increase from its current price. More specifically, the analyst noted that the $99 target for XRP is over 3,900% higher than its present level of around $2.41.

Notably, a $99 price for XRP would imply an approximate market cap of $5.7 trillion, or $10 trillion, when considering its fully diluted valuation.

Interestingly, Marks even suggests that, based on past performance, the next wave of growth for XRP could not only reach this price point but potentially exceed it.

While this prediction remains speculative, Marks’ analysis has caught the attention of other market watchers. Some agree with this perspective, while others ask for a specific timeline for when these bold forecasts could materialize.

Critics argue the 2017 Pattern is Irrelevant for XRP Price Forecasts

Meanwhile, some have resisted such ambitious forecasts, warning that betting on such an occurrence could lead many to suffer significant losses. Moreover, some XRP analysts have even argued that the 2017 historical pattern, which individuals like Marks use to call for a $100 price, is now irrelevant.

Analyst Dom argued that many people are still trying to draw parallels to that year, but he considers it a waste of time. According to Dom, the market has shifted, and the fractal pattern that previously existed has broken.

“We’re now in a new phase with a different dynamic,” he said. He noted that while looking back can sometimes offer insight, the 2017 charts no longer apply to the current situation with XRP.

XRP Forecast Beyond Technicals

Meanwhile, beyond technical charts, some have argued for a $100 price for XRP based on hopes of XRP’s inclusion in a U.S. strategic digital asset reserve, its ability to serve as a faster, cheaper alternative to SWIFT, and Ripple’s global partnerships.

Nonetheless, most individuals continue to warn against banking on these inflated expectations.

