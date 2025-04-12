XRP price explosion imminent: Will It Hit 45 or Crash to 1.75 First?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Crypto analyst Egrag claims XRP price could replicate historic rallies, targeting $19 to $45 based on past bull cycles, News.Az reports, citing Coinfomania.

He makes the case that protracted bad markets frequently precede big booms by comparing trends between 2017 and 2021. Sceptics caution that this hopeful prognosis might be derailed by changing market dynamics and regulatory uncertainties. With the XRP token struggling to regain momentum, the coming months will test whether history rhymes or if external pressures rewrite the script.

Can History Repeat or Will Reality Intervene?

Egrag’s analysis hinges on recurring cycles where the XRP token endured extended downtrends before parabolic rallies. The 2017 surge saw gains exceeding 2,700%, while 2021’s rally topped 1,000%. He suggests similar conditions are forming, with XRP consolidating after years of stagnation. Past cycles show that breaking key resistance levels triggered rapid price appreciation, a pattern Egrag believes could repeat. However, critics note that historical performance doesn’t guarantee future results, especially amid regulatory battles like Ripple’s ongoing case with the SEC.

The crypto market’s current volatility complicates XRP’s path. While Egrag’s targets rely on bullish sentiment mirroring past cycles, external factors like Bitcoin’s dominance and regulatory rulings could suppress momentum. Retail and institutional interest remains tepid compared to previous bull runs, raising doubts about sustaining a multi-thousand-percent surge. It will need more than historical similarities to overcome legal obstacles and rekindle network value beyond speculative trade if the XRP network is to defy sceptics. Let’s take a look at XRP price prediction to see how these developments impact the price of XRP.

XRP Price Prediction for April 12, 2025

The XRP/USDT 15-minute chart reveals key technical indicators and price zones. The price is currently trading at $2.0133, showing sideways movement between a major resistance zone around $2.09–$2.10 and multiple support levels at approximately $1.95 and $1.75. The RSI shows two recent overbought signals, followed by price declines, suggesting selling pressure at those levels. The current RSI is 45.13, indicating a neutral zone, neither overbought nor oversold. The MACD indicator previously showed a “Death Cross”.

Analysed by vallijat007, published on TradingView, April 12, 2025

Where the MACD line crossed below the signal line, confirming bearish momentum. Since then, MACD lines have converged with low volatility, indicating market indecision. The price remains range-bound, with failed breakout attempts near resistance and consistent bounces from support. Traders may consider range trading strategies, buying near support and selling near resistance, until a breakout confirms a trend. Watch RSI for new extremes and MACD for renewed crossovers to gauge momentum shifts. Overall, the XRP price is consolidating within a defined channel awaiting clearer direction.

XRP’s Final Countdown: Between History’s Promise and Reality’s Grip

The XRP network stands at a crossroads, torn between historical precedents of parabolic rallies and today’s regulatory and market realities. While Egrag’s bullish targets evoke optimism, scepticism lingers over Ripple’s legal battles and muted institutional interest. Technical consolidation suggests traders await a catalyst, be it regulatory clarity or Bitcoin-driven momentum. Whether the XRP token defies stagnation or succumbs to external pressures hinges on transcending speculation with real-world utility. For now, the charts whisper possibility, but execution must silence doubt.

News.Az