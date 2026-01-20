XRP price forecast 2026: How ETFs could drive Ripple token toward $14

XRP’s price structure still shares similarities with its 2021 bearish phase, but the backdrop is materially different. The launch of US-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and improving institutional access have shifted the balance of risks in favor of upside resolution.

In my view, the current range continues to offer tactical opportunities near support and resistance, but the broader setup remains skewed toward bulls as macro and structural tailwinds build.

This article examines the macro backdrop, key technical levels, and scenarios shaping XRP’s outlook for the year ahead.

Key Points

XRP’s $2.00–$3.66 consolidation increasingly resembles accumulation rather than distribution.

Easing Fed policy, rising debt pressures, and XRP ETFs have improved XRP’s institutional backdrop.

A breakout above $3.66 would validate a bull-flag structure targeting ~$14.59 in 2026.

Failure to hold range support risks a bearish move toward the $1.41 area.

Macro Drivers Behind XRP’s Bullish Outlook For 2026

XRP’s sideways price action over the past year reflects a market transitioning toward strength, with macro and structural tailwinds gradually shifting risk to the upside.

Fed Policy and the Liquidity Backdrop

US monetary policy has turned meaningfully more supportive compared with prior crypto-cycle peaks.

The Federal Reserve delivered three interest-rate cuts in 2025, and futures markets are pricing in the possibility of up to two additional cuts in 2026, according to CME data.