Bitcoin tops $95,000 as crypto gains on regulation hopes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bitcoin jumped above $95,000 on Wednesday, while other cryptocurrencies also rose, driven by regulatory optimism that sparked a strong rally in digital assets.

The Senate Banking Committee is set to meet on Thursday to review the much-anticipated Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, following the release of a draft earlier this week, News.Az reports, citing foreign media, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the committee, the bill is designed to ensure that “everyday Americans have the tools, information, and protections they need to safely participate in digital asset markets.”

Momentum from progress on crypto market structure legislation has lifted digital assets. Early in the day, Bitcoin traded at $95,148, up 3.6% over the past 24 hours. This marked the first time since November that the world’s largest cryptocurrency surpassed the critical $95,000 threshold. Bitcoin has gained 9% so far in 2026 but remains about 25% below its record high of over $126,000, reached in October.

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, increased 6.5% to $3,335, while the popular altcoin XRP rose 4.1% to $2.15.

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins commented on X, stating, “Passing bipartisan market structure legislation will help us future-proof against rogue regulators, ensuring that we achieve President Trump’s goal to make the U.S. the crypto capital of the world.” He added, “This is a big week for crypto.”

News.Az