XRP Price Predictions: There's risk drop to $0.47

The price of XRP has shown unstable performance recently after hitting a local resistance level, leading to a significant pullback, News.Az reports citing Coingape .

The markets are generally optimistic but cautious as the Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index rose from 33 to 37 in the last 24 hours. Initially, investors speculated about the Trump-Harris debate’s impact on crypto and the price of XRP. However, the duo refrained from mentioning crypto-related matters in their debate, resulting in an anti-climactic evening for the crypto community.On the macro scale, the price XRP is trending upward, albeit slightly, making it almost unnoticeable. There is definitely not much momentum in the market right now, and the insufficient buy pressure may not be enough to push the XRP price higher soon.Finance expert Rajat Soni called XRP a ‘slave coin,’ citing it was anything but decentralized. Soni criticized XRP’s association with centralized financial institutions like banks and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), which limit the financial freedom inherent in decentralized networks.Soni advocated for Bitcoin, whose on-chain data suggests it may be nearing its next bull run as the go-to decentralized solution due to its autonomy compared to XRP. Soni says if XRP is banned in the United States, its value could plummet.XRP supporters fought back, noting that Ripple would shape the future of finance and that Bitcoin fees are continuously rising, limiting the network growth.The price of XRP displays a bearish structure with a bear flag formation, indicating a potential continuation to the downside. The Ripple price is currently testing the lower boundary of this pattern, suggesting a breakdown is imminent.The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) indicators have been consolidating since the month began, indicating there is not much momentum. The CMF is negative and pointing downward, signaling that sell pressure on XRP may be increasing.The first support zone lies around $0.478, which is the projected target from the bear flag breakdown. There is an immediate resistance near the upper trendline of the flag at $0.545, with the 50 EMA (green) at $0.5405 providing additional short-term resistance. The 200 EMA (black) at $0.559 is also a major resistance level.If the price of XRP breaks below $0.533 and maintains momentum, a more significant bearish move could follow, extending below $0.478.There are factors that could further influence the price of XRP in the coming days. Firstly, the Trump-Harris debate was anti-climactic for the crypto community, as the two presidential aspirants failed to mention anything related to cryptocurrencies.Trump is pro-crypto, while Harris is an outspoken anti-crypto critic. The lack of crypto mention may have caused Bitcoin to drop, resulting in a total crypto market reduction of 1.7%.The U.S. CPI data dropped today, and the headline CPI rose by 0.2% MoM, which is in line with expectations. The year-over-year (YoY) CPI fell to 2.5% from July’s 2.9%, which may signal that U.S. inflation eased over August. This could result in a crypto price surge.As the XRP price faces criticism, several factors, such as the U.S. CPI, can either support a downward trend or a reversal of the bearish thesis. Bulls on XRP will now be keeping a careful eye on these levels to see if the market can recover its strength.

