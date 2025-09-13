XRP price struggles to regain momentum, Cardano and Remittix are both skyrocketing - here's why

+ ↺ − 16 px

The cryptocurrency market continues to surprise traders as XRP struggles to regain its upward momentum, while the Cardano price and the PayFi project Remittix are both making headlines for strong rallies.

Remittix, now with over $25.2 million raised and 658 million tokens sold at $0.1080 each, is emerging as one of the best crypto projects of 2025, especially with its new referral program that pays users 15% in USDT daily for bringing in buyers. This fresh layer of innovation is one reason analysts are calling it the most promising altcoin in years.

XRP Price Moves Into a Tight Zone

Source: TradingView

Traders watching XRP closely see that it is at a crucial stage. After failing to build on July’s surge, XRP has been hovering between $2.85 and $2.90. Many recall similar setups where the token faked out before breaking higher, but the risk of dropping to $2.77 or even $2.60 remains. Analysts highlight $3.13 as the level that could trigger the next breakout, though until then, short-term sentiment around XRP looks mixed.

Whale activity has slowed compared to early September, adding to uncertainty. Technical traders note that while golden crosses appeared earlier in the month, XRP is still known for its volatility, leaving retail investors cautious. The next moves will decide if the XRP price can rebuild momentum or if bears take over.

Cardano Price Sees Renewed Strength

Source: Ali Martinez

In contrast, Cardano's price is showing strong signs of recovery. Currently trading at $0.885, ADA has pushed up by nearly 6% this week, breaking away from September’s lows. Futures open interest jumped by $250 million in less than a week, reflecting renewed confidence among leveraged traders.

Long-term investors are also optimistic. Analysts suggest ADA could climb toward $1.25 or even $1.50 if the rally continues, with a Cardano ETF in the works adding further fuel. Whale accumulation of 150M ADA highlights growing demand, and major upgrades like Ouroboros Leios and Midnight Mainnet are seen as catalysts for ADA’s next run. With these drivers, many see Cardano price ready for a sustained climb.

Remittix Becomes the Standout Altcoin

While XRP stalls and Cardano strengthens, Remittix has captured attention as the PayFi leader. Beyond its record-breaking raise, Remittix is delivering features rarely seen in early-stage crypto. Its newly launched referral program gives users 15% in USDT every time they bring in new buyers, instantly claimable through the dashboard. This makes it not only rewarding to hold but profitable to help the ecosystem grow.

Mobile Wallet Beta: Launching September 15 with real-time FX conversion

Global Availability: Move crypto to 30+ worldwide bank accounts.

Multi-Token Support: 40+ cryptos and 30+ fiat currencies on its launch.

CEX Listings: Confirmed on Bitmart and LBank, ensuring strong liquidity

Security First: Audited by CertiK for investor protection

With its mix of real-world utility, institutional-level security, and community-driven growth, many are betting that Remittix could outshine older giants like XRP and Cardano as the next big altcoin in 2025.

Why Momentum Is Shifting Toward Remittix

As XRP price consolidates and Cardano price builds momentum, investors are increasingly focused on Remittix as the smarter long-term play. With its PayFi ecosystem, referral program, and cross-border payment features, it is positioned to deliver the kind of gains that early XRP and ADA holders once enjoyed. For many, now is the perfect time to buy into this high-growth project.

