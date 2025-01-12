XRP to $100 forecast

+ ↺ − 16 px

A notable financial author seeks to clarify on her indirect prediction that XRP is capable of reaching a three-digit price in the future, News.az reports citing The crypto basic



Linda P. Jones, renowned financial author and wealth mentor, recently addressed the buzz surrounding her alleged prediction that XRP could soar to $100, clarifying her actual stance in Episode 1453 of her podcast.In a podcast segment, Jones discussed the reporting on her statements by media outlets, which suggested she foresaw XRP reaching $100 imminently. For context, The Crypto Basic also called attention to this forecast. Jones emphasized that while headlines may suggest bold predictions, her actual remarks were more subtle.“I didn’t say XRP was going to $100 this year. I’m just not going to give a price target,” Jones explained. According to her, she compared the purchasing power of $100 in XRP from earlier times to today’s market prices, showing the asset’s price evolution rather than forecasting its immediate future.For context, Jones revealed in a tweet on Dec. 31, 2024, that when she entered into the XRP market, $100 was able to procure 400 XRP. This was because XRP traded at a meager price of $0.25.She then pointed out that now, $100 can only purchase about 44 XRP and this figure could reduce to 1 XRP in the future. Notably, if $100 procured 1 XRP, this indicates that XRP trades for $100.However, Jones noted the importance of context, urging listeners not to jump to conclusions based solely on headlines, which she says implied that she was expecting the $100 price to materialize soon. “Make sure you look into the story and see if that’s what the story is really saying,” she advised.With XRP currently trading for around $2.20 amid a broader market pullback, Jones has continued to express optimism about its long-term potential, citing ongoing developments in the crypto regulatory landscape.“We’re still very, very early in this cycle,” she remarked, suggesting that despite recent price increases, significant growth opportunities may still lie ahead. This entails that the $100 price for XRP could occur in years to come, but there is no specific timeframe.In her commentary, she referenced Bitcoin as a precedent for understanding the crypto market. Jones noted its historical price fluctuations and long-term growth trajectory. She drew parallels to Bitcoin’s evolution from mere cents to its current highs, suggesting that similar patterns could occur in XRP’s future.Furthermore, Jones highlighted recent governmental shifts towards crypto-friendly policies, citing July 2019 statements from former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin regarding a level financial playing field, a concept that Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has repeatedly advocated.She stressed that regulatory advancements could positively impact crypto assets like XRP, and this is likely to position them as viable alternatives in the global financial scene.

