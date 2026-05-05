OpenAI trial reveals Altman-Brockman financial links

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OpenAI co-founder and president Greg Brockman on Monday disclosed previously unknown financial ties to CEO Sam Altman, including a stake in OpenAI worth nearly $30 billion, during testimony in a high-profile court case involving Elon Musk.

The details emerged in a California courtroom as Musk’s legal team questioned Brockman as part of a lawsuit accusing OpenAI of abandoning its nonprofit mission and improperly transitioning into a for-profit company, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Musk, who co-founded OpenAI before leaving its board in 2018, is seeking the removal of Altman and Brockman from leadership as well as $150 billion in damages.

He alleges the company misused his support and donations by promising to prioritize safe AI development before shifting toward profit-driven goals.

During testimony, Musk’s lawyers argued that Brockman’s independence may have been influenced by financial incentives tied to Altman. Brockman acknowledged holding stakes in two Altman-backed startups as well as a share in Altman’s family fund.

The trial, now in its second week in California, could have major implications for OpenAI, which gained global prominence after launching ChatGPT in 2022. Since then, the company has raised more than $100 billion from investors to scale operations, hire researchers, and secure computing resources ahead of a potential trillion-dollar IPO.

Brockman confirmed in court that his OpenAI stake is worth close to $30 billion, a valuation not previously disclosed. In 2017, Altman granted him a stake in Altman’s family office valued at around $10 million at the time. That same year, discussions took place among OpenAI leadership, including Musk, about restructuring the organization into a for-profit entity to fund expensive AI training infrastructure.

Brockman stated he did not directly discuss his compensation with Musk. However, emails presented in court showed that Altman informed Jared Birchall, Musk’s head of family office, about the arrangement. Birchall later relayed the information to Musk, writing that Brockman’s stake could potentially increase his “allegiance” to Altman. Musk subsequently forwarded the message to Brockman with two question marks.

When asked whether he was loyal to Altman, Brockman responded, “I don’t know I would say it quite like that.”

Brockman also revealed he holds shares in Cerebras, an AI chip startup that OpenAI has considered acquiring and is now planning to spend heavily on for chip procurement. He also disclosed a stake in Helion Energy, a fusion energy company backed by Altman. Altman stepped down from Helion’s board in March amid potential collaboration discussions between the two companies.

Musk argues that OpenAI, Altman, and Brockman obtained his $38 million in donations and support under the premise of building a nonprofit focused on safe AI development, before shifting to a for-profit structure for personal enrichment. His claims include breach of charitable trust and unjust enrichment.

OpenAI has rejected the allegations, saying Musk is motivated by a desire to control the company and resentment over its success after his departure. The company also argues that Musk himself did not prioritize safety concerns while involved and is attempting to strengthen his own AI efforts through his company xAI, which trails OpenAI in user adoption.

News.Az