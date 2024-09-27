Yemen's Houthis claim attack on three US warships in Red Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Yemeni Houthi group on Friday claimed to have attacked three US warships in the Red Sea as they were reportedly sailing to support Israel, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

In a statement, the Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group had fired "23 ballistic and winged missiles and a drone" at "three US destroyers" in the Red Sea.He said the attack was carried out as the US destroyers were "on their way to support the Israeli enemy."The US military is yet to comment on the Houthi group's announcement.The Houthi spokesman noted that the attack against the US military vessels took place concurrently with firing a ballistic missile towards southern Tel Aviv and a drone at the coastal city of Ashkelon in Israel.Early on Friday, the Israeli army said it intercepted a ballistic missile from Yemen targeting Tel Aviv.The Houthis have been targeting Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since last Oct. 7.Earlier this year, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

