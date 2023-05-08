Yandex metrika counter

Irevan and Baku agreed on some terms of the peace agreement - State Department

Irevan and Baku have agreed on some terms of a possible peace agreement in the negotiations in Washington, said Vedant Patel, the deputy head of the press service of the US State Department, News.az reports.

Vedant Patel termed the discussions as constructive and noted that with more goodwill, flexibility and compromise, the parties could reach an agreement.


