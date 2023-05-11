News.az
Vedant Patel
Tag:
Vedant Patel
US decides to redirect suspended financial aid to Georgian NGOs, media
01 Aug 2024-12:45
Washington says Azerbaijan-Armenia talks remain priority for US
03 Jul 2024-09:27
US interested in close cooperation with Azerbaijan, Armenia for reaching peace agreement - State Department
22 Jan 2024-18:59
US hopes to see peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia - State Department
08 Nov 2023-19:44
State Department calls yesterday’s talks between Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs ‘constructive’
28 Jun 2023-18:29
Dialogue can't be replaced in Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process - Vedant Patel
21 Jun 2023-18:42
Direct dialogue between Azerbaijan, Armenia - key to durable peace - US State Dept
07 Jun 2023-10:52
U.S. is in favor of direct dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia: State Department
18 May 2023-21:59
US State Department on issue of peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia
11 May 2023-15:52
Irevan and Baku agreed on some terms of the peace agreement - State Department
08 May 2023-11:45
