Yandex metrika counter

Yerevan and Paris mull military-technical co-op

  • World
  • Share
Yerevan and Paris mull military-technical co-op

Defense Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan and Ambassador of France Olivier Decottini discussed defense cooperation between the two countries, Ministry of Defense of Armenia, News.Az reports.

It was reported that the parties exchanged views on reforms in the Armenian army, as well as programs implemented in this field with the participation of France.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      