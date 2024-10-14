Yerevan and Paris mull military-technical co-op
Defense Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan and Ambassador of France Olivier Decottini discussed defense cooperation between the two countries, Ministry of Defense of Armenia, News.Az reports.
It was reported that the parties exchanged views on reforms in the Armenian army, as well as programs implemented in this field with the participation of France.
