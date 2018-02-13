Yerevan-Moscow plane makes forced landing due to fuel shortage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Airbus A321 plane that flew from Yerevan to Moscow on 11 February made an emergency landing due to fuel shortage.

According to RenTV, the crew of the airliner sent an urgent signal Pan-Pan.

Pan-Pan is the international standard urgency signal that someone aboard a boat, ship, aircraft, or other vehicle uses to declare that they have a situation that is urgent but, for the time being at least, does not pose an immediate danger to anyone's life or to the vessel itself, News.am writes.

News.Az

