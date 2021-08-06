Yerevan wants to strike a balance between provocations on the border and economic benefits: American journalist

Yerevan wants to strike a balance between provocations on the border and economic benefits: American journalist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's provocations on the border with Azerbaijan are aimed to undermine the trilateral ceasefire agreement and to provoke Baku's harsh response, American journalist, national security analyst and lawyer Irina Tsukerman told News.Az.

At the same time, the expert noted, Yerevan is not in a position to get involved in another war that fails for it.

"However, Yerevan is looking for a way to somehow balance between ensuring economic interests and revanchist sentiments. And they will continue such provocations on a limited basis as long as the government depends on lobbyists and the Armenian diaspora, as long as the government officials themselves depend on corruption."

News.Az









News.Az