Your love horoscope for May 23: What the stars say about your relationships today - READ YOURS

Aries

A dynamic day with chances to take initiative. Avoid unnecessary arguments—choose your battles wisely.

Taurus

Stability is key. A financial or practical decision may need patience rather than speed.

Gemini

Communication flows easily. Good day for meetings, short trips, or clearing misunderstandings.

Cancer

Emotions may feel stronger than usual. Focus on family or trusted friends for support.

Leo

You may feel a desire for attention or recognition. Stay grounded to avoid overreacting.

Virgo

A productive and structured day. Organizing tasks now will reduce stress later.

Libra

Relationships require balance. Honest but gentle communication improves understanding.

Scorpio

Strong intuition guides you well today. Trust your instincts in important decisions.

Sagittarius

New opportunities or ideas may appear. Stay open, but avoid rushing into commitments.

Capricorn

Work responsibilities increase, but so does your efficiency. Discipline brings results.

Aquarius

Creative and social energy is strong. Collaboration may lead to something valuable.

Pisces

A calm, reflective day. Rest and emotional reset will help you feel more balanced.