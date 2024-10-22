Yulia Navalnaya announces bid for Russian presidency after Putin's exit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, has declared her intention to run for the presidency of Russia once free and fair elections become possible after President Vladimir Putin steps down, News.Az reports.

In a recent interview with the BBC , she spoke of her determination to bring about real change in her homeland.“I will participate in the elections… as a candidate,” she told the BBC. “My political opponent is Vladimir Putin. And I will do everything in my power to bring down his regime as soon as possible.”Navalnaya made this pledge after the death of her husband in an Arctic penal colony earlier in 2024, vowing to carry on his fight for justice and democratic reform. She currently lives in exile, having been accused of extremism by Putin’s government. Should she return to Russia, it’s almost certain she would face long-term imprisonment.The circumstances surrounding Navalny’s death have sparked international outrage and condemnation. Sentenced to 19 years in prison on charges of extremism in 2023, he did not survive beyond February 2024. His death, under suspicious circumstances, led to Western governments imposing sanctions on Moscow. The Kremlin has denied any involvement, rejecting claims that it had a hand in his demise. In her interview with the BBC, Navalnaya mentioned that Navalny’s team at the Anti-Corruption Foundation has gathered evidence concerning her husband’s death, which she plans to reveal in due course.Navalnaya also expressed a strong desire to see Putin held accountable for his actions, insisting that he should face trial and serve prison time under conditions similar to those her husband endured.“I don’t want [Putin] to be in a cushy foreign prison with a computer and nice food… I want him to be in a Russian prison. And not just that—I want him to face the same conditions Alexey did. That’s very important to me,” she told the BBC.In August 2024, following a prisoner exchange deal that saw several prominent members of Russia’s political opposition released to the West, The Guardian reported that Navalny was supposed to be part of the swap. Instead, the exchange included 13 individuals, among them three of Navalny's regional coordinators, who had been jailed on "extremism" charges.

News.Az