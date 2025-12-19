Yulon to transfer Luxgen to Foxtron in EV deal

Yulon to transfer Luxgen to Foxtron in EV deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Taiwan’s Yulon Motor will transfer carmaker Luxgen to Foxtron Vehicle Technologies, its electric vehicle joint venture with Foxconn, in a strategic transaction valued at T$787.6 million ($25 million).

Foxtron is jointly owned by Yulon Motor and Foxconn, underscoring a deeper push into electric vehicle development as Taiwan’s auto industry restructures around EVs, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

News.Az