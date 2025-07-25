Zac Brown engaged to Kendra Scott: Country star and jewelry designer confirm relationship

+ ↺ − 16 px

Zac Brown is engaged to jewelry designer Kendra Scott. The couple debuted at the AMAs and share a passion for philanthropy. Here's everything to know about Zac Brown’s fiancée.

Country music star Zac Brown is officially engaged to jewelry designer Kendra Scott, the couple confirmed in an exclusive statement. This marks the first public engagement for Brown since his previous marriage, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“We are so happy and grateful that we found each other,” said Zac Brown and Kendra Scott, who made their red carpet debut at the American Music Awards earlier this year. Scott’s engagement ring, a pink diamond, was featured in photos released after the proposal.

The couple, who were reportedly introduced by a mutual friend, have been dating for several months. Searches like “who is Zac Brown engaged to” and “Kendra Scott Zac Brown” surged following their AMA appearance.

Brown, the lead singer of the Zac Brown Band, was honored at the AMAs with the Veterans’ Voice Award. His new album Love & Fear will be featured in a Las Vegas residency this December at the Sphere.

Scott, known for her jewelry brand and philanthropic work, recently led the Kendra Scott Foundation in donating over $500,000 to support flood victims in Kerr County, Texas. Sources close to the couple say that their shared commitment to philanthropy is a core part of their relationship.

The newly engaged couple — often trending as “Zac Brown and Kendra Scott” or “Kendra Scott engaged” — have eight children between them, aged 11 to 23.

News.Az