Azerbaijan Army is capable of suppressing any threat at any time - Defence Minister

On July 6, a delegation led by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, Lieutenant General Baktybek Bekbolotov, arrived on a visit to Azerbaijan, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

The delegation first visited the graves of Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, in the Alley of Shehids. A wreath was laid in front of the “Eternal Flame” memorial.

Then a solemn welcoming ceremony was held at the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry. The Defense Ministers of both countries passed along the guard of honor and the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan were performed. Lieutenant General B. Bekbolotov signed the “Book of Honor” in accordance with the protocol.

The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov greeted the guests and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. The Minister highlighted the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the work done in the liberated territories, as well as the operational situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border and in the Karabakh economic region.

Colonel General Z.Hasanov noted that Armenia, which does not make the right conclusions from the successful operations of the Azerbaijan Army, contrary to the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, still retains the remnants of its armed forces in Azerbaijani territories and creates serious obstacles to ensuring peace and security in the region. The Azerbaijan Army is capable of suppressing any threat at any time.

The Defense Minister of Kyrgyzstan expressed his satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan, and thanked the host side for the warm reception. He noted that the historical friendly and fraternal ties between our peoples has made a significant contribution to the development of military cooperation, as in all spheres.

Prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in the military, military-technical, military-educational and other spheres, as well as other issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.

News.Az