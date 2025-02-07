Zambian power utility guarantees 7-hours daily supply

+ ↺ − 16 px

Zambia's state-run power company announced Friday that it would begin supplying residential customers with seven hours of electricity daily after overcoming previous constraints, News.Az reports citing Investing.

Vickson Ncube, chairperson of Zesco Limited, said the corporation had faced challenges securing imports from a regional supplier due to transmission path and related constraints.

"This constraint has now been resolved, enabling Zesco to secure additional imports to complement our internal generation and support an increase in electricity supply," he told reporters during a press briefing.

He said that critical social services, such as public hospitals, universities and water pumping stations, would remain exempt from power cuts.

Zambia is currently facing a power deficit due to poor rainfall during the 2023/2024 rainy season.

Minister of Energy Makozo Chikote said recently that the country was importing about 550 megawatts of power from neighboring countries, while the power deficit stood at 1,600 megawatts.

