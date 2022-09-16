Zangazur corridor has great potential for boosting trade within Organization of Turkic States: Deputy Minister

The Zangazur corridor has great potential for boosting trade within the Organization of Turkic States, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Mammadov said on Friday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a Turkic Business Forum devoted to the restoration and development of the Karabakh region, which was held in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Mammadov noted that Azerbaijan is making great contribution to enhancing trade and economic relations among Turkic-speaking states.

“The major cooperation area between the Turkic-speaking states is the trade and economic sector. Today, the trade turnover of the Turkic-speaking countries equals $5 billion, out of which 15 percent falls on Azerbaijan,” he added.

News.Az