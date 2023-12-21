Zangezur corridor will play important role in boosting Azerbaijan-Türkiye trade - deputy minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Zangezur corridor will play an important role in boosting the volume of bilateral trade between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Turkish Deputy Trade Minister Ozgur Volkan Agar said on Thursday.

The deputy minister was speaking at a panel session held as part of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum in Baku, News.Az reports.

He noted that the opening of the corridor will reduce the distance by 260 kilometers between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

“This corridor will also have a positive impact on relations between the countries in the region. Zangezur corridor is a strategic project and with its help it will ensure unimpeded movement and geographical accessibility from China to Europe. As a result, freight traffic will be reduced, rapid transit will be ensured and trade will increase. This corridor will have a positive impact on trade in Central Asia,” Volkan Agar added.

