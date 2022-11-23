Yandex metrika counter

Zelenskiy expected to address UN Security Council meeting on Russian missiles strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to brief the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday, a move that angered Russia, to speak about the damage to his country's civilian infrastructure from Russian missile strikes, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

A spokesperson for the U.S. mission to the United Nations said the United States, Albania and Ukraine requested the previously unscheduled meeting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss "Russia's massive missile strikes today damaging critical civilian infrastructure across Ukraine."

Note that Russia unleashed a missile barrage across Ukraine earlier in the day, forcing shutdowns of nuclear power plants and killing civilians in Kyiv.


