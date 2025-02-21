Zelensky and Slovenian PM discuss views on ending the war

Zelensky and Slovenian PM discuss views on ending the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on ending the war and providing security guarantees.

The head of the Ukrainian wrote this on social media, News.Az reports citing Ukrinform.

“We discussed bilateral relations, upcoming plans, and joint steps, as well as exchanged views on ending the war and security guarantees. Swift and united action is key to achieving a just and lasting peace. Slovenia has demonstrated a clear understanding and readiness on this matter,” Zelensky noted.

He also thanked Slovenia for providing 14 defense aid packages to Ukraine. “The Ukrainian people deeply appreciate this steadfast support from the Slovenian nation,” the President noted.

Zelensky also told his interlocutor about a new initiative - Food from Ukraine - aimed at providing food aid to the people of Syria, and invited Slovenia to join the effort.

News.Az