Zelensky becomes first president to hold a phone conversation with Liz Truss

The newly elected British Prime Minister Liz Truss and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation, said the Ukrainian President on Twitter, News.az reports.

"I became the first foreign president to have a phone conversation with the newly elected British Prime Minister Liz Truss. I invited her to Ukraine and expressed my gratitude to the British people for the main military and economic assistance provided to Ukraine," said Zelensky.

