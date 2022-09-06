Yandex metrika counter

Zelensky becomes first president to hold a phone conversation with Liz Truss

  • World
  • Share
Zelensky becomes first president to hold a phone conversation with Liz Truss

The newly elected British Prime Minister Liz Truss and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation, said the Ukrainian President on Twitter, News.az reports.

"I became the first foreign president to have a phone conversation with the newly elected British Prime Minister Liz Truss. I invited her to Ukraine and expressed my gratitude to the British people for the main military and economic assistance provided to Ukraine," said Zelensky.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      