Zelensky calls for negotiations on peace

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for negotiations on peace "without delay" and warned that otherwise Russia's losses would be "huge," News.az reports.

Speaking on Saturday, Zelensky said that "negotiations on peace, on security for us, for Ukraine -- meaningful, fair and without delay -- are the only chance for Russia to reduce the damage from its own mistakes," in his latest video message.

"We have always insisted on negotiations. We have always offered dialogue, offered solutions for peace," he said. "And I want everyone to hear me now, especially in Moscow. It's time to meet. Time to talk. It is time to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine."

"Otherwise, Russia's losses will be so huge, that several generations won't be enough to rebound," Zelensky added.

