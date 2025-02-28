Zelensky calls Macron and NATO chief after dispute with Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte following a tense meeting with US President Donald Trump, according to Financial Times journalist Christopher Miller, News.Az reports citing Kyiv Post.

The Elysee Palace confirmed that Macron and Zelensky had a conversation but did not share details. Zelensky was also in contact with Rutte, Miller reported.

Donald Trump cut short a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday and said the Ukrainian leader is “not ready” for peace with Russia in an extraordinary meltdown in the Oval Office that threw question marks over chances for a truce.

Zelensky was originally scheduled for a formal White House visit on Feb. 28 to finalize a US-Ukrainian agreement on jointly utilising Ukraine’s mineral resources, a key component of a US-mediated post-war recovery plan.

However, the visit quickly turned confrontational in the Oval Office, where Trump and Vice President JD Vance angrily confronted Zelensky, accusing him of lacking gratitude for US support during the three-year war against Russia.

News.Az