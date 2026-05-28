Russia warns strike on Kyiv could happen at any moment

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Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu issued a stark warning on Thursday, stating that a major military strike on Kyiv could take place "at any moment". Speaking at the International Security Forum in the Moscow region, Shoigu dismissed claims that Moscow has run through its military resources, declaring that anyone who believes Russia has exhausted its capabilities is "deeply mistaken".

Shoigu emphasized that Russia has already demonstrated the destructive power it is prepared to deploy. He added that Moscow's recent advisory warning foreign ambassadors to evacuate the Ukrainian capital was made "seriously and consciously". The comments follow a recent wave of Russian strikes targeting Ukrainian military-industrial infrastructure, which the Kremlin characterized as a direct retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on civilian targets inside Russia, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Beyond Ukraine, the security chief addressed Russia's shifting geopolitical dynamics in the South Caucasus and Middle East:

Armenia Military Base: Despite shifting political alignments in Yerevan, Shoigu noted that Russia sees no current threats or prerequisites that would lead to the closure of its military base in Armenia, stating it continues to operate normally.

US-Armenia Partnership: He took aim at the recently signed strategic partnership framework agreement between Armenia and the US, brokered under the Washington-led Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) initiative. With Armenia’s parliamentary elections scheduled for June 7, Shoigu dismissed the deal—signed by Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio—as a mere stunt to support the current ruling government's election campaign.

Global Supply Chains: Reflecting on recent military and political instability in the Persian Gulf, Shoigu stated that Moscow is prioritizing the establishment of emergency reserves for critical medicines and vaccines. He warned that Western actions and escalating disruptions in the Middle East risk triggering global economic consequences, including severe food shortages and potential hunger for millions across Africa.

News.Az