Israeli forces shut Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, West Bank

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Israeli forces have closed the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, located in the occupied West Bank until further notice, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

According to officials at the mosque, Israeli soldiers ordered worshippers, guards, employees, and custodians to leave the site, Wafa news agency reported.

After evacuating the area, the troops sealed the mosque and closed all nearby checkpoints and gates surrounding the place of worship.

The Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs said the closure is part of Israel’s continued policy aimed at altering the status quo at the mosque and described the action as a serious violation of freedom of worship.

Palestinians in Hebron are frequently subjected to closures, movement restrictions, and other repressive measures that, according to Palestinian officials, are intended to pressure residents into leaving the Old City, paving the way for greater Israeli control over the mosque.

News.Az