Zelensky mulls reshuffle in Rada leadership – media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would reportedly like to see Vice Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, replace Dmytro Razumkov on Parliament's top post, and the relevant work is underway to prepare the soil for the reshuffle, sources say, UNIAN reports.

According to Ukrayinska Pravda, the reason behind the intention to replace the speaker is allegedly the independence of the incumbent Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov, who the authors say has his own political ambitions and tries not to be "dependent" on the President's Office, which is reportedly an issue for the latter.

The publication notes that Stefanchuk still looks like the most acceptable candidate for the speaker's post, but he lacks media support.

