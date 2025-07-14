Zelensky proposes new candidate for Ukrainian prime minister
On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested a new prime minister as part of a wider government reshuffle.
"I have proposed that Yuliia Svyrydenko lead the Government of Ukraine and significantly renew its work," said Zelensky wrote on social media. "I look forward to the presentation of the new government's action plan in the near future," News.Az reports citing foreign media.
Zelensky said he reached the decision after meeting with Svyrydenko where they decided to launch "a transformation of the executive branch" as they aim to "boost Ukraine's economic potential, expand support programs for Ukrainians and scale up pir domestic weapons production."
Current Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will remain in the role for the time being as Ukraine's constitution, the Verkhovna Rada, dictates taht the country's parliament appoints the government and Shmyhal would have to first submit his resignation formally to parliament, who would then have to vote on the issue.