Zelensky proposes new candidate for Ukrainian prime minister

Zelensky said he reached the decision after meeting with Svyrydenko where they decided to launch "a transformation of the executive branch" as they aim to "boost Ukraine's economic potential, expand support programs for Ukrainians and scale up pir domestic weapons production."

Current Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will remain in the role for the time being as Ukraine's constitution, the Verkhovna Rada, dictates taht the country's parliament appoints the government and Shmyhal would have to first submit his resignation formally to parliament, who would then have to vote on the issue.