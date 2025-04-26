Zelensky, Trump meet before Pope’s funeral, first since Oval Office clash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian officials reported that Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump met on Saturday morning before Pope Francis's funeral, marking their first face-to-face conversation since their troubled Oval Office meeting in February.

The Ukrainian president’s spokesperson said the meeting took place in Rome before the funeral began. The pair are expected to meet again after the funeral is over, News.Az reports citing The Independent.

White House communications director Steven Cheung said the pair “had a very productive discussion” when they met.

It comes after Mr Trump said Russia and Ukraine are “very close” to a peace deal and should meet at a “very high level, as his administration continues to push for Kyiv to give away territory.

The Trump administration is urging Mr Zelensky to sign up to a peace deal with Vladimir Putin which would see vast swathes of Ukrainian territory remain in Russian hands.

As he touched down in Rome, Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that it had been “a good day in talks and meetings with Russia and Ukraine” after Steve Witkoff, the US special envoy who has been deeply involved in the negotiations, met Mr Putin in Moscow on Friday for peace talks.

“They are very close to a deal, and the two sides should now meet, at very high levels, to ‘finish it off.’ Most of the major points are agreed to. Stop the bloodshed, NOW,” Mr Trump wrote on his social media site.

In February, the Ukrainian president met with Mr Trump in the Oval Office - a meeting which descended into a furious shouting match, ending with the Ukrainian president leaving without having signed a deal pivotal to securing US help in ending the war with Russia.

News.Az